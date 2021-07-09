$986.40 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $986.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $917.00 million. Terex posted sales of $690.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 593,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,374. Terex has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

