908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $35.29 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 908 Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

