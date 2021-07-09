8,960 Shares in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

