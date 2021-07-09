8,595 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $360.66. 1,289,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,852,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $251.32 and a 1-year high of $362.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

