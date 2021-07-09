817,376 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 817,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,285,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after purchasing an additional 79,381 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $10,133,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

