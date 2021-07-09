78,623 Shares in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPAU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

