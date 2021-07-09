75,551 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Cohu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 1,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,075. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

