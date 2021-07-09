75,000 Shares in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) Purchased by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLACU. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $59,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

