$74.60 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce $74.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $318.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.80 million to $331.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $379.57 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $391.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Truist boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,224. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

