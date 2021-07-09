73,211 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $52,897,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $54,947,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $18,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $18,557,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $18,506,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

DNMR opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.