6,789 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Revolve Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 257,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,503. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,760. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.21. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

