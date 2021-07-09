6,143 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 180,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,883,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 924.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 76,714 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $92.21 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

