$6.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post sales of $6.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.75 billion and the highest is $6.79 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $27.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 billion to $27.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.61 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $470.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.27. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

