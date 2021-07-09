576,694 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 576,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.76% of Assured Guaranty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 381,781 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 704.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

