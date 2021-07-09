$53.50 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce $53.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.40 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $65.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $217.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $221.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $218.73 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $221.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

