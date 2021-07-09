$514.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $514.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.90 million to $518.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $379.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

KMT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,315. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 304.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

