5,087 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $234.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,095. The firm has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $182.62 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

