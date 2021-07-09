4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 7.3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $658.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $163,227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after buying an additional 205,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 541,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,245,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 376.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 218,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

