$487.86 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post sales of $487.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $491.00 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $405.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after buying an additional 202,920 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.28. 155,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.75. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

