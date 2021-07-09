$47.73 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post sales of $47.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.33 million. Veracyte reported sales of $20.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $199.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $259.44 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $266.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 158.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,726,000.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,677. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.07.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

