468,244 Shares in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 468,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 1,377,752 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,090,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after buying an additional 971,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 684,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 213.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 922,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 628,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,640. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.