42,510 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,559. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.