$418.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $418.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.98 million and the lowest is $397.70 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $389.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $59.67. 213,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

