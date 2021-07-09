3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 433.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.64.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.46. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.