$388.95 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report sales of $388.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.00 million. Stride reported sales of $268.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth $425,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at $13,664,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 49.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 325,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 9,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,246. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

