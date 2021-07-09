32,982 Shares in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,983,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,423,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Qell Acquisition by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 210,457 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,476,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qell Acquisition alerts:

Qell Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Friday. 1,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.