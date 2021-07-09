$289.43 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report sales of $289.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.76 million and the highest is $299.52 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $217.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $978.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,084. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

