26 Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 14th

26 Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADERU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 14th. 26 Capital Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS ADERU opened at $10.22 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADERU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $18,072,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $255,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $268,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,036,000.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

