25,000 Shares in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $871,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,518,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LightJump Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LJAQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,558. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.