24,949 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after purchasing an additional 926,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

HLIT stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $804.65 million, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.78. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

