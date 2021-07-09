230,000 Shares in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $495,000.

LCAHU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,584. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

