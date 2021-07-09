$226.44 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report $226.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.41 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $82.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $942.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $876.70 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 49,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,115. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,394 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

