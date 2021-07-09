20,978 Shares in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTMX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

