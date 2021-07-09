204,065 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 204,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,252,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $66,926,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,897,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 60.76. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

