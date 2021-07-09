$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $3.09 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $11.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

The Mosaic stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 281,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,510. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.