$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $3.09 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $11.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.
The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.
The Mosaic stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 281,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,510. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.