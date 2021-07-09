$2.52 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.60. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $188.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.10. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.