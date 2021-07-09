1World Price Hits $0.0792 on Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, 1World has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $8,716.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1World Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

