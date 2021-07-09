19,800 Shares in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Purchased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Starboard Value Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.01. 4,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,045. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.