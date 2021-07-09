19,782 Shares in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPHYU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EPHYU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.