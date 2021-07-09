$18.93 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post $18.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $19.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 891.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $96.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $99.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $237.26 million to $279.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,993 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.32.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.