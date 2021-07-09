15,743 Shares in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.39.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

