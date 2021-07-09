1,505 Shares in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $65,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $341.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.22. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.37 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.82.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

