150,000 Shares in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APSG. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

