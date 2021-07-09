14,348 Shares in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VG Acquisition by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VG Acquisition by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGAC opened at $10.63 on Friday. VG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

