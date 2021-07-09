137,667 Shares in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Midland States Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.