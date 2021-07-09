1,335 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 0.7% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,412. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.50 and a 12-month high of $321.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,876 shares of company stock worth $92,632,240. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

