$128.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $128.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.90 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $504.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.40 million to $512.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $496.50 million, with estimates ranging from $473.70 million to $519.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. Truist lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.54. 345,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,571. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

