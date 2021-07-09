111,787 Shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.11% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $460,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.07 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

