111,228 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.