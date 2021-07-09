1,065 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,327,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $206.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.20. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 142.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

